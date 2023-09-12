Athens Cooks, a multifaceted kitchen store located on Prince Avenue, released a new menu as well as new hours. This announcement was made on its Instagram on Sept. 9.
This all-in-one retail, dining and educational experience shop was established in 2022 by co-owners Courtney Nelson and Grady Thrasher. It offers breakfast, lunch, alcoholic beverages and coffee as well as cooking classes, high quality kitchenware and more.
It prides itself on being a source for ethical and sustainable kitchen goods for the Athens community, sourcing products both locally and from afar, according to its website.
Executive Chef Hunter White curated the new menu. It features a majority of organic and locally sourced items from Georgia farms such as Woodland Gardens Organic Farm, Lucky Bee Farms and Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop, according to White.
From spicy to sweet, the new breakfast menu hosts housemade bagels and bagel sandwiches, creative flavored cream cheeses, a granola bowl, a daily quiche, a breakfast burrito and assorted pastries and sweets.
One option is “The Spice in Your Life,” a jalapeño cheddar bagel sandwich with Rock House breakfast sausage, organic scrambled egg, jalepeño-scallion cream cheese and maple syrup. Another option is the “Avocado Overload,” a plain or everything bagel sandwich with avocado spread, everything spice, cream cheese, house hot sauce, arugula and an organic fried egg.
Athens Cooks’ lunch menu showcases fresh sandwiches, a salad and a daily soup.
Selections include the “Jambon Beurre,” a baguette with roasted garlic butter, ham, local arugula, farmstead cheese, sea salt and cornichons; the “Panzanella Salad” made with local heirloom tomatoes, sourdough croutons, red onion, pickled green tomatoes, cucumbers, green tomato vinaigrette, burrata and collard pesto; and more.
White also highlighted that Athens Cooks primarily sticks to using avocado oil, olive oil and butter.
Athens Cooks is now open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon, and lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It also serves all day fare such as “The Snack Board” which includes two cheeses, one charcuterie, local honey, fruit, chocolate and marcona almonds; a pimento cheese board made with housemade pimento cheese, candied jalepeños and Georgia sourdough crackers; and more.
Since opening, the store has expanded its offerings. In February of this year, its in-store cafe opened, and later in April it began its lunch, breakfast and charcuterie service, according to its Instagram. The new menu features the most items thus far.