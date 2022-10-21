Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year.
Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated restaurant at 10 a.m.. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, Dunkin’s franchisee network Cuppa Coffee and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will present a $1,000 check to University of Georgia Food2Kids, a student-run nonprofit that aims to decrease food insecurity in Athens-Clarke County, according to a news release.
The updated Dunkin’ store will feature a new, modern design with a front-facing bakery case and a dedicated mobile order pick-up area, according to a Dunkin’ news release.