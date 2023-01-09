Dunkin’ is giving away free coffee on Monday, Jan. 9, to get Georgia fans energized for the National Championship.
Dunkin’ is giving away free medium hot or iced coffee all day, limiting one per customer. This deal excludes cold brew, and adding a dairy alternative or espresso shot will be an additional charge.
As a partner of the University of Georgia Athletics, Dunkin’ also offers the ‘Dawgs Donut.’ This donut is a “traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors,” according to a Dunkin’ press release.
Dunkin’ opens at 6:00 a.m. and will be serving free coffee all day, or until supplies run out.