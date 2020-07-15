While the coronavirus pandemic has brought news of restaurant closures and scaled-back operations, fans of “everyone’s healthy supermarket,” Earth Fare, rejoiced online at the news that the chain had reopened its Athens location on July 15.
According to an announcement on its Facebook page, the store is currently open daily from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The announcement of Earth Fare’s closure came earlier this spring and was a shock to customers of the Five Points location of the small chain.
In a press release on Feb. 3, the company announced it would close its corporate office and all 50 of its stores in a matter of weeks. On Feb. 4, Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy, according to Supermarket News. A few days later, the Five Points branch announced its closure and began a clearance sale.
The grocery chain, which specializes in healthy and organic foods, was taken over by new ownership and reopened its first location in its home city of Asheville, North Carolina, on June 22, according to Supermarket News. The Athens location is Earth Fare’s fourth store to reopen since the closure, according to an Instagram post.
In accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the store will operate at limited capacity and has enacted new sanitization measures, according to its Facebook page. Shoppers are required to wear face masks, and the store will offer free masks to wear in-store for those who need them.
