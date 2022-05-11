Strawberry Day is a yearly tradition for the Athens Farmers Market at Bishop Park. Local farmers and vendors celebrate the strawberry season with fresh strawberries, varieties of strawberry related products and merchandise available for sale.
One of the most popular of these strawberry-themed products is strawberry pies, which are the same slices used in the annual Strawberry Day Strawberry Pie Eating Contest.
This year, the Strawberry Pie Eating Contest winner was Kasey Strawder, an Athens local and frequent farmers market attendee since 2017. Strawder, who grew up with the nickname “Strawberry” given the similarity between the fruit and her last name, won by eating five slices of strawberry pie in 90 seconds.
“They were so good it truly was no issue to scarf them down,” Strawder said in an email. “I love pie. What really prepared me for this competition was my win in 2005 at the Maine State Fair. I won the Blueberry pie eating contest there.”
Strawder received a strawberry trophy and crown made with real flowers and strawberries by farmers market vendor R&R Secret Farms, as well as fresh strawberries from Ladybird Farms, four King of Pops popsicles, an Athens Farmers Market T-shirt, a tote bag and tokens to spend at the market for her win.
The 2021 Strawberry Day Pie Eating Contest winner, Derek Pope of Ladybird Farm, helped Strawder further celebrate her win by a strawberry pie-to-the-face.
Strawberry Day is an annual tradition the market puts on, but it is just one of the many ways the market engages with the local Athens community.
“AFM does a great job of getting people of all walks of life engaged in the community,” Strawder said. “They do fun events, live music and always have an assortment of local handmade goods, prepared foods and local fruits and vegetables,” Strawder said.
By helping to share local and small businesses with the Athens community, the Farmers Market works to connect people and bring them together around locally grown and sourced products and produce.
“I rarely miss a market,” Strawder said. “Supporting local and small businesses in the community is important, and the people behind the scenes at AFM work so hard for the community. It is more than just a market.”
The Athens Farmers Market is open March 5 through Dec. 17 from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays at Bishop Park, and April 6 through Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays at Creature Comforts Brewery.