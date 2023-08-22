The Athens Farmers Market has opened ticket registration for its largest annual fundraiser, the Autumn Harvest Feast, to be held on Sunday, Sept. 24.
The yearly dinner gala welcomes the “season of bounty,” as it falls between the Autumn Equinox and the Harvest Moon, according to Athens Farmers Market’s website, and is celebrating the 16th season of the market.
According to the market’s website, the purpose of the feast is to celebrate those in the community who provide the farmers market with fresh produce and meat, meals and overall support. Proceeds from the event support a variety of the programs and elements of the farmers market such as its FARMRx Program, SNAP Doubling, Children’s Booth, live music and events.
The event will be held at The Hill, located on 1800 Crescent Ln., where attendees can expect to get a “true taste of the Athens food scene,” according to the organization’s website. The Athens Farmers Market is teaming up with local chefs, farmers and supporters to put on the dinner. Some of the local restaurants, chefs, sommeliers and mixologists participating include The National, Epting Events, Farmers and Fishermen Purveyors, Cathead Distillery, home.made and more.
Tickets include appetizers, mains, sides, desserts and an unlimited selection of wine, beer and specialty cocktails. General admission is $125 plus tax and fee. VIP seating is $150 plus tax and fee, which includes priority seating, table wine and a gift from the market.
The Sept. 24 event is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., proposing a packed agenda. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., guests will arrive and begin with a cocktail hour. The dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.. The silent auction will close at 7 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 7:15 p.m. The event will come to a close at 7:30 p.m.
There is no dress code, and anyone who needs their own seat and plate, regardless of age, must have a ticket, according to the event organizers. Additionally, pets are not allowed, and a rain plan will be announced if necessary.
While this event is a fundraiser, the Athens Farmers Market also intends for the feast to serve as an opportunity for community members to gather together at the dinner table to share stories, experiences, laughs and joy, according to the market’s website.
Links to volunteer, sponsor the event and buy tickets are available on the Athens Farmers Market’s website.