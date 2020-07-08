This spring, Athens entrepreneur Rashe Malcom was busy with two projects. She was finalizing the opening of her brick-and-mortar restaurant, Rashe’s Cuisine, in East Athens, and she was in the final phase of qualifying for a permit to operate a food truck in Clarke County. Then came the pandemic.
“When COVID-19 happened, everything stopped,” Malcolm said.
Over the next few months, she got by in part through her catering business and a meal kit program.“I still had my personal chef license, so I was still able to do catering,” Malcolm noted.
However, things now are looking up. The Rashe’s Cuisine sign is up at the new Vine Street location, although the actual opening will be delayed because of COVID-19.
Instead, she will be taking to the road. Malcolm received her food-truck permit, and Rashe’s Cuisine-Mobile Food Truck is scheduled to hit the road July 10, with its first stop at Jittery Joe’s Roaster on Barber Street.
“All my practices were already COVID-19 compliant.” Malcolm said. “I run Rashe’s Cuisine like a Jamaican jerk shack.” In other words, there is no seating and all orders are to-go.
Food activism
Beyond her own businesses, Malcolm is a food-community activist. She founded and runs two nonprofits — Farm to Neighborhood and the Culinary Kitchen of Athens.
Farm to Neighborhood, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit is a mobile farmers market. In addition to using her food truck to market Rashe’s Cuisine products, she plans to designate certain dates for food truck delivery of products offered by Farm to Neighborhood members, she said.
Malcolm founded the Culinary Kitchen of Athens as a resource for people who have cottage food licenses and need assistance selling their products to commercial operations, she said. The program operates a shared commercial kitchen. The organization offers workshops for food entrepreneurs, such as a recent class about food truck ownership, including input from the Athens-Clarke County planning department and an insurance company.
To bridge the gap for vendors when traditional farmers markets are closed in the winter months, the Culinary Kitchen hosts a Winter Market, Malcolm said.
Avoiding the spotlight
Although she has 27 years of experience as a business owner, Malcolm said she shies away from the spotlight
While people are paying attention to her, she is going to use her platform for the good of the community. “Athens is a great place to live, a great community, but we still have some people in the community who are being left behind,” she said.
When she considers the challenges Athens now faces, both from COVID-19 and social unrest, Malcolm is optimistic. “In the end, we are going to come out of this stronger and better," she said. "I really believe that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.