International Grill and Bar ended dinner service permanently on Saturday and announced plans to shift the business away from in-house seating and service.
The restaurant’s owners announced the decision on June 12 in a Facebook post, citing a desire to spend more time with friends and family. The owners haven’t decided on International Bar and Grill’s next steps, but they are considering in-house catering events and pickups.
“While we feel very proud of how we have grown in our times as a restaurant with a different kind of food and opening right before COVID, we have felt parts of our lives in the shadows, missing weekends with family and friends, missing family time and so many kids’ games and fun activities that we missed working at the restaurant,” the post said.
Born as a catering company in co-founders’ Mohsen Mohseni and Neda Keyhaninejad’s kitchen, International Grill and Bar was known for its pizza and Persian cuisine. It opened its doors as a restaurant in October 2019. It survived the pandemic to become a beloved dinner spot.
“As with anything that comes to life, we experienced ups and downs, proud victories, missteps, love, difficult decisions and a pandemic right after we opened up our Persian Restaurant,” the post said.