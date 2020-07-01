As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here are some notable updates for this upcoming holiday weekend. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Fourth of July specials
Pulaski Heights BBQ provides Fourth of July pre-order
- Pulaski Heights BBQ will be offering online pre-orders for July, 4 pickup this week until Friday, 5 P.M. Customers will be able to choose from a menu including pulled pork by the pound, a whole rack of St. Louis ribs, brisket chile and quart-sized sides.
The Expat offers outdoor grilling kits
- The Five Points restaurant’s meal kits for this week are holiday themed, featuring burgers and buns, housemade sausages and Independent Baking rolls, green bean salad, potato salad and blackberry crumble bars — along with toppings and trimmings. $50 for a kit for two. More details here.
Fresh Air Barbecue to offer tailgate special and ribs
- Customers will be able to enjoy Fresh Air Barbecue on July 4, but both Athens locations will be closing early at 5 p.m. The restaurant is offering a tailgate special for $39 that feeds 4-6 people and full slabs of ribs for $20.
Closures and changes
Saucehouse Barbeque closes temporarily
- Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Athens area, Saucehouse Barbeque has decided to shut down operations for 14 days and evaluate their plans to safely serve the community. They will reopen on Thursday, July 9 for curbside pickup service.
Butt Hutt BBQ implements holiday hours
- Butt Hutt BBQ will be open on July 4, 11-8 p.m. but will be closed the following day on July 5, all day. Customers can call 706-850-8511 to place an order. The restaurant currently has a family box option, consisting of two pounds of pork or chicken, six buns, two quart-sized sides, one pint of sauce and one gallon of tea or lemonade, available for $49.95.
Classic City Eats pauses service for holiday weekend
- Classic City Eats will temporarily close from June 29 to July 6. They will resume normal service July 7.
White Tiger Gourmet closes for the weekend
- White Tiger Gourmet will be closed from July 4-July 5 in observation of the holiday.
