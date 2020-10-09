Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., poses for a portrait inside the bakery on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in the back of the house in Athens, Georgia. Scollo purchased the bakery earlier in 2020. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Condensation drips down the front window on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Condensation formed due to the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the bakery created by the ovens. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., poses for a portrait inside the bakery on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in the back of the house in Athens, Georgia. Scollo purchased the bakery earlier in 2020. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Morning light hits Independent Bakery’s sign on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Five Points in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Condensation drips down the front window on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Condensation formed due to the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the bakery created by the ovens. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
As Athens slowly wakes up in the morning, Independent Baking Co. in Five Points begins to churn out pastries and bread. Kevin Scollo and his team of bakers and mixers have been at work since 4 a.m., and there will be a line out the door by approximately 8 a.m.
Scollo acquired Independent Baking Co. in February after longtime owner Thom Leonard decided to sell. Scollo has worked with bread for about 10 years now, emphasizing locally-sourced ingredients and transparent baking operations that set Independent apart.
For our new series which spotlights locally produced food, “Athens à la carte,” Scollo spoke to The Red & Black about Independent’s sourcing, preparation and baking process for its variety of breads. What's special about organic wheat? How does one take care of sourdough starter? What makes an iconic, crunchy crust? Read on to find out.
1 of 7
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., showcases German rye flour on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the mill in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Corn is ready to be milled into grits on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co.’s mill in Athens, Georgia. The bakery operates a mill off-site on Baxter Street. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Flour bins sit underneath the main table on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Independent mills its own flour in an off-site location. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Milling machinery is seen on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co.’s offsite mill in Athens, Georgia. The mill grinds grains between large stones.(Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
German Rye dough is mixed on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. All of the bakery’s dough is mixed in one large mixer located in the back of house. After mixing, the dough is placed into large containers before being shaped. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
A baker poses for a portrait next to the mixer on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Mixing dough is his primary responsibility. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., showcases German rye flour on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the mill in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Corn is ready to be milled into grits on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co.’s mill in Athens, Georgia. The bakery operates a mill off-site on Baxter Street. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Grains are milled on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co.’s off-site mill in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Flour bins sit underneath the main table on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Independent mills its own flour in an off-site location. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Milling machinery is seen on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co.’s offsite mill in Athens, Georgia. The mill grinds grains between large stones.(Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
German Rye dough is mixed on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. All of the bakery’s dough is mixed in one large mixer located in the back of house. After mixing, the dough is placed into large containers before being shaped. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
A baker poses for a portrait next to the mixer on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Mixing dough is his primary responsibility. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
There are four ingredients vital in bread baking: flour, water, yeast and salt.
“There's lots of different specs of the wheat grain that are important for baking bread,” Scollo said.
The type of grain you use is the star in most bread. Scollo starts by mentioning the importance of protein content for well-shaped bread, but quickly moves onto flavor. Independent sources most of its wheat locally from Danielsville or Atlanta. Besides the white bread flour — applied primarily to help the dough develop gluten — every other wheat used in Independent’s bread is stone-milled at the bakery’s own milling facility.
By using a stone mill, Scollo is able to maintain the signature flavors and aromas of the wheat, and those factors translate into the bread. Wheat is like pepper or coffee, Scollo said; once it’s ground, it slowly starts losing all of the characteristics that make it truly special.
The bakery uses variations of flour to achieve different flavors and shapes in its bread. Whole wheat, rye and spelt are the primary types of grain used to make that flour. Rye flour, for example, doesn’t rise as much and creates those signature dark loafs. Spelt is easier to digest. Whole wheat flour is a signature ingredient in the French country and multigrain loafs.
1 of 8
The back of house staff shape bread on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. In the small bakery, almost all work is centralized around the central table, where all of the bread is shaped. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Dough is shaped into a bread loaf on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. All of the bread is shaped on a central table inside the bakery. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., measures dough for shaping on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the bakery in Athens, Georgia. The dough is placed on scale, visible in the foreground, which is counterweighted. Using the scale, the bakers are able to get accurate proportions. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Rolls and other bread prove on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Proving is a multi-stage process integral to bread baking. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Ciabatta rolls sit on couche cloth ready to be loaded into an oven on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Ciabatta does not proove in baskets as many other breads do. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., sifts flower into prooving baskets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the bakery in Athens, Georgia. The flour helps the dough slide out of the basket when it is ready to be baked. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
The back of house staff shape bread on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. In the small bakery, almost all work is centralized around the central table, where all of the bread is shaped. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Dough is shaped into a bread loaf on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. All of the bread is shaped on a central table inside the bakery. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., measures dough for shaping on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the bakery in Athens, Georgia. The dough is placed on scale, visible in the foreground, which is counterweighted. Using the scale, the bakers are able to get accurate proportions. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Rolls and other bread prove on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Proving is a multi-stage process integral to bread baking. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Pastry dough is rolled out on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., shapes bread on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in the back of house in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Ciabatta rolls sit on couche cloth ready to be loaded into an oven on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Ciabatta does not proove in baskets as many other breads do. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., sifts flower into prooving baskets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the bakery in Athens, Georgia. The flour helps the dough slide out of the basket when it is ready to be baked. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
There’s three other vital ingredients: water, sourced from the city and filtered, yeast and salt. The salt comes from Sicily. Either commercial yeast or homemade sourdough starter is used to leaven the bread. Fun fact: The same in-house starter has been used since Independent opened seven years ago.
“So we have a specific formula we use to feed [the yeast] twice a day,” Scollo said. “And honestly, if you don't take care of it, or if you feed it the wrong way, or if your temperatures are off, then it shows.”
It sounds simple enough — those four vital ingredients get mixed together in spiral mixers, kneading the dough. This process builds the network of gluten strands that strengthens the loaf from within. The dough gets put into the fridge to ferment for about two hours, and then it’s taken out to be shaped.
Whether or not batches of dough get a second round of fermentation overnight depends on the end result. French country, levain and multigrain loaves require more resting time for that sour flavor, but milder ciabatta and baguette varieties are baked that same day.
One of the reasons why home cooks may not be able to achieve the signature characteristics of fresh bread is because of the way typical ovens work, Scollo said. It’s a little scientific — professional baking ovens inject steam into the closed area at the beginning of the baking process, encouraging the crust to develop a chewy texture.
“You're just looking for a nice caramelization,” Scollo said. “The Maillard reaction, which is when you sear a steak … that kind of caramelization of protein and whatnot is the same with bread.”
1 of 6
French baguettes are pulled from an oven on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Baguettes are perhaps one of the most numerous breads baked throughout the course of a morning, as many of these are delivered to customers in the Athens area. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., brushes the top of a loaf of German rye before it is loaded into the oven on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the bakery in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., quality checks and baguette fresh from the oven on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the bakery in Athens, Georgia. Scollo checked to see how the interior of the bread looked. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
French baguettes cool on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. The baguettes are one of the most numerous items made by the bakery. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
A baguette is packaged and ready to go on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. The bakery serves a number of restaurant customers throughout the Athens area. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
A delivery specialist packages bread for customers on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Independent supplies bread to a number of restaurants in the Athens area. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
French baguettes are pulled from an oven on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Baguettes are perhaps one of the most numerous breads baked throughout the course of a morning, as many of these are delivered to customers in the Athens area. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., brushes the top of a loaf of German rye before it is loaded into the oven on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the bakery in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
Kevin Scollo, owner and general manager of Independent Baking Co., quality checks and baguette fresh from the oven on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside the bakery in Athens, Georgia. Scollo checked to see how the interior of the bread looked. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
French baguettes cool on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. The baguettes are one of the most numerous items made by the bakery. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
A baguette is packaged and ready to go on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. The bakery serves a number of restaurant customers throughout the Athens area. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
A delivery specialist packages bread for customers on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 inside Independent Baking Co. in Athens, Georgia. Independent supplies bread to a number of restaurants in the Athens area. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)
Julian Alexander
The bread business, at least the way Independent does it, isn’t the soundest model. Organic ingredients are expensive, and loaves aren’t sold for as much as they cost to make. Plus, it takes a long time. For some loaves it's a two-day process.
“This is slow food,” Scollo said. “But you reap the benefits of that … There has been a lot of backlash about eating bread … As long as you're using these kinds of processes that we're using, which have been used, again, since thousands of years ago, it's very healthy.”
At the end of the day, Scollo likes to bring home some rye. He eats it with eggs, cheese and maybe some smoked fish.
“Everything we're doing at this bakery is personal to us,” Scollo said. “Because we're all working hard to make sure that everything that's presented is delicious, it's a work of who we are.”
Independent Baking Co., located on South Lumpkin Street, is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can call (706) 850-3550 to place special orders or to reserve bread and pastries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.