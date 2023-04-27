New menu items are coming to the Athens area, with restaurants such as Dunkin', Cava and Trappeze Pub adding items for the summer.
Taqueria del Sol
Taqueria del Sol announced its weekly specials for Georgia restaurants on Instagram. The specials include spicy chicken tacos, pork tenderloin and salmon taquitos. The chicken tacos are described as spicy fried chicken tenders with habanero mayonnaise, lettuce and pickles. The pork tenderloin is served with a chile glaze, mashed sweet potatoes and a saute of crimini and shiitake mushrooms. The salmon taquitos are grilled with lettuce, tomato, verde sauce, Mexican crema and white rice.
Cava
Cava announced two new menu items on Instagram in collaboration with social media creators Nasim Lahbichi and Meredith Hayden: Nasim’s Zesty Falafel Bowl and Meredith’s Spicy Lamb Bowl. Nasim’s Zesty Falafel Bowl has a base of greens and saffron basmati rice, harissa, ‘Crazy Feta,’ falafel, roasted white sweet potato, tomato, onion, pickled onions, feta, kalamata olives, lentil tabbouleh and drizzled with lemon herb tahini. Meredith’s Spicy Lamb Bowl has a base of arugula and saffron basmati rice, ‘Crazy Feta’, red pepper hummus, spicy lamb meatballs, tomato, onion, fire-roasted corn, Persian cucumber, pickled onions, feta and topped with both skhug and garlic dressing.
Trappeze Pub
Trappeze Pub announced a new vegetarian menu item on Instagram, a fried chickpea patty with spinach, salted cucumber, fresh tomato and a spicy harissa sauce on a gluten-free bun.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ has six new items joining the menu for this summer. The menu items include the Turtle Iced Signature Latte, Iced Lemon Loaf, Butter Pecan Donut, Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Lemonade Refresher and the Ham and Swiss Croissant Stuffers.
Marti's at Midday
Marti's at Midday announced on Instagram that cheesecake from Black Bird Bakery will join its everyday menu. The two flavors on the menu are white chocolate cheesecake and raspberry swirl cheesecake. Black Bird Bakery creates its cheesecakes in Farmington, GA, and has been serving them in Athens since 1996, according to its Instagram.