As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Maepole introduces fall sides
Maepole has introduced new fall sides including roasted roots, braised greens and roasted cauliflower salad.
Chops & Hops kicks off its Winter Soup Series
Chops & Hops kicked off its Winter Soup Series on Monday with taco soup. The new soups come out each Monday and are served until Sunday or until supplies last.
1000 Faces Coffee reopens indoor seating
1000 Faces Coffee announced it has reopened limited indoor seating. Masks are requested when ordering and speaking to staff.
The Local 706 updates hours
The Local 706 is now open Tuesday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Closed Monday.
Athens Farmers Market announces Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Series
The Athens Farmers Market is partnering with several establishments around Athens for its new Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Series. Each cocktail in the series will feature a product from an Athens Farmers Market vendor. A dollar from each drink will go to support the Athens Farmers Market community work. The cocktail for November is the Ginger Baker from Five & Ten, which is a take on the traditional Madras with ginger from Ladybird Farm.