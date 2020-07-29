As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Agua Linda on Prince Avenue will remain closed
The authentic Mexican food restaurant announced on Facebook that, despite having “taken every precaution,” one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus at its Prince Avenue location. Because of this event, the short closure that the restaurant began last week has been extended until all of its staff tests negative for COVID-19.
However, the Agua Linda location on Timothy Road remains open with operating hours of 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers can place a takeaway order by calling (706) 543-0154.
The Place closes after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19
The Place has closed indefinitely after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant announced on Instagram that it will remain “closed until every employee that worked with that individual is tested and the restaurant is deep cleaned,” and it hopes to reopen by the weekend.
Nedza’s Waffles delays its grand opening
Joe and Madison Nedza will delay their previous opening date of August 1 until August 15. Nezda's Waffles will open in the Five Points location previously occupied by Your Pie which neighbors Smoothie King and Mediterranean Grill.
New sports bar set to open in Five Points
The Local 706 is a new high-end sports bar with a patio which is set to open in Five Points within the next several weeks. Visit its Facebook page to stay updated on its progress.
Athens Community Fridge is installed in front of Caledonia Lounge
A community fridge based on a “give what you can, take what you need” policy has been set up in front of Caledonia Lounge on West Clayton Street.
“Our goal is to provide free, no questions asked fresh food, produce, and staple items to the food insecure members of our community,” the fridge organizers stated on Instagram. “This fridge will be open 24/7 and powered by the people.”
You can make a monetary donation via Venmo, PayPal or credit card or choose to volunteer to help maintain the fridge.
