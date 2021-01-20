As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Agua Linda has a food truck
The brick and mortar on Prince Avenue remains closed for some serious renovations, but Agua Linda’s food truck, La Carreta, has you covered. The limited menu still has tacos, cheese dip and empanadas, among other customer favorites. Customers can find the truck parked right beside the restaurant with additional covered and heated seating. La Carreta announced delivery on Jan. 18 through Bulldawg Food and also has online ordering.
Athentic Brewing Co. closes until further notice
On Jan. 17, the brewing company announced an indefinite closure following staff exposure to COVID-19. “No one will be allowed back to work without a negative test,” Athentic’s Instagram post reads. “Before we reopen to the public, we will do an exhaustive cleaning and sanitization of the entire brewery, inside and out.”
Athentic only serves its beers on tap, so eager patrons will have to wait for a drink. However, canned versions of Athentic’s popular brews may not be far off according to an announcement last week.
Ding Tea has new hours
The downtown bubble tea spot is now open later and longer. Patrons can get Ding Tea Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, noon-10 p.m.
Lil’ Ice Cream Dude’s Cool World reopens
Owner Beau Shell had been operating his shop on a take-out model in addition to selling treats from his ice cream truck, but the Athens favorite on Gaines School Road reopened for indoor service Jan. 16. Cool World is open Monday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. There’s an outdoor patio, too.
Taco Stand on Milledge reopens
After extensive renovations in December, the Taco Stand on Milledge Avenue reopened Jan. 4. Its doors were closed again, briefly, after exposure to COVID-19, but the restaurant is back in action with new ownership as of late last week.
