As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Agua Linda reopens Prince Avenue location
Agua Linda reopened its location at 1376 Prince Ave. It is open Monday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. and closed Sunday.
Butcher & Vine Athens updates this week’s hours
Butcher & Vine announced on Instagram it will have different hours this week. It is open Thursday from 3-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3-10 p.m.
Dinner Party updates hours
Dinner Party announced its updated hours and days of operation. It is open Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Holiday hours and catering
Chops and Hops in Watkinsville announced today, Nov. 18, is the last day to pre-order Thanksgiving meals.
The Grit will be open Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 26 from 5-9:30 p.m. and Dec. 31 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. It will be closed Nov. 24-25, Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1.
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop will be open every day until Nov. 24 from noon-6 p.m. It will be closed Nov. 25-29.
Rashe’s Cuisine will be closed Nov. 24-26 except for order pickups. Friday, Nov. 19 is the last day to order Thanksgiving meals and catering for next week.
Square One Fish Co. will be closed Nov. 22-29.