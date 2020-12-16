As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Alumni Cookie Dough offers movie screenings
The downtown dessert spot is offering reservations for indoor movie screenings until Dec. 3 featuring Christmas-themed classics. Packages include hot chocolate and a movie ticket for $5, and an additional cookie dough kit brings the cost up to $15. Reservations are required with limited indoor seating available.
Donna Changs and Flicker Theatre & Bar have outdoor heaters now
In Five Points, Donna Changs offers dinner service on its outdoor patio as well as curbside pickup. Downtown, Flicker has an expansive patio and parklet for evening drinks.
The Georgia Center has a holiday menu
After a “popular” Thanksgiving holiday menu, the Georgia Center is cooking up a menu to serve four or eight on Christmas from $99. Orders must be in by Dec. 16 for pickup on Dec. 18 or 23.
Keep an eye out for holiday hours!
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop will be open every day until Dec. 24 from noon-6 p.m. with limited indoor shopping, and Independent Baking Co. will have different hours the week leading up to Christmas.
Northside Bottle Shop is starting delivery
Northside Bottle Shop recently announced delivery service through its online ordering system. The bottle shop is partnering with Cosmic Delivery to deliver from its US 29 location, though its planning on expanding delivery to its Westside location as well. Patrons must be at least 21 years old to order.
The Old Pal has a new menu
Ringing in the winter season, The Old Pal in Normaltown dropped a new menu this weekend including seasonally-inspired cocktails and cozy beers. There’s indoor seating and a small outdoor patio, and the bar is open Tuesday through Saturday, 5-11 p.m.
Trappeze Pub has a new bar
The downtown eatery installed a new 80-foot bar emphasizing increased space for social-distanced meals and drinks. Trappeze also has an outdoor parklet and indoor dining available.