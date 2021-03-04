As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Amici is opening at The Falls
The new installment of Amici is located on Macon Highway and is “coming soon,” according to social media posts from Wednesday. This will be Amici’s 11th location and the second in Athens.
A new bar is hitting Clayton Street
Called Lord’s Bar, there’s no official opening date yet for this downtown addition. The bar will be located next to Shokitini.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market has new menus for March
The N. Thomas Street restaurant is serving up new items each weekend throughout March. There’s entrees, sides and desserts. Orders must be emailed or sent in a direct message to the market’s Instagram; check the market’s website for contact information.
The Café on Lumpkin offers brunch
For both indoor and outdoor service, The Café on Lumpkin has a new brunch menu. Including sweet and savory breakfast items, mimosas and coffee, the brunch menu is available from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends only, and it does not include afternoon tea service.
The Local 706 is closed Mondays
Also in Five Points, The Local 706 is closed on Mondays as of this week. As a new addition to its menu, the restaurant is also offering brunch from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays as of last week.
Sun Cat Sweets is starting pickup at The Indie South
The weekly treat box service, Sun Cats Sweets, has been operating on an Instagram-based menu with personal delivery service for quite some time now. But the small company is moving up, now offering local pick-up for pastry boxes at The Indie South at 470 Hawthorne Ave. Orders must be placed directly to the Sun Cat Sweets Instagram and pick up is on Sundays between noon and 2 p.m. A box of four items is $24 and the menu changes every week.