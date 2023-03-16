As the weather warms up, Athens restaurants are expanding their menus to suit the spring season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
This breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant is opening an Athens location at 2375 West Broad St. on March 19.
Pelican’s SnoBalls
Pelican’s SnoBalls is reopening after its annual winter closure. It announced its grand reopening is taking place on March 24 at noon.
Paloma Park
Paloma Park announced its new menu and specials for the spring and summer seasons. The restaurant is shifting from tapas to Tex-Mex cuisine. Its new menu includes tacos, nachos, margaritas and other Tex-Mex favorites.
Sips Espresso Café
Sips Espresso Café announced on its Instagram it is extending its hours and staying open until 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Farm Burger
Farm Burger announced its new daily burger on its Instagram, a ground pork patty topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, brussels sprout slaw and sherry date barbecue sauce. It also announced a seasonal snack, local pickled veggies and arugula topped with lemon vinaigrette, feta cheese and spiced pecans.
ZZ & Simone’s
ZZ & Simone’s expanded its menu to include a ZZ’s house salad, spaghettini scampi A.O.P, four cheese tortelloni and arancini. These new items are available now.