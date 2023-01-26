January is coming to a close, and local eateries have a variety of specials for the Athens community. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Athenic Brewing Company to host Valentine’s Artist Market
Athenic Brewing Company is hosting a Valentine’s Artist Market on Feb. 4. It will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at 108 Park Ave. This event is open to the public, and all ages are welcome. It will have over 30 vendors present. Burger 21 is selling food on the patio all day, and the band Wet Meadows is performing at 6 p.m.
Farm Burger welcomes winter with new seasonal salad options
Farm Burger adds two seasonal salads to their menu, now available in all restaurants. They are offering a Superfood Salad and a Farm Salad. The Superfood Salad has butternut squash, farro verde, crisp apples and lemon pickled-fennel on top of Tuscan kale, topped with spiced pecans and a sweet potato-apple dressing. The Farm Salad has local lettuces and arugula topped with strawberry-marinated ruby beets, shaved raw beets, radishes, sweet onions, ricotta salata and topped with lemon vinaigrette. Salads come as a regular or a large, and can be topped with a housemade patty, bacon or a fried egg.
Puma Yu’s and Tamez Barbeque collaborate for ramen night
Back by popular demand, Puma Yu’s and Tamez Barbeque are collaborating for a barbeque-ramen fusion night on Jan. 30. They will serve new small plates and specialty cocktails for the event.
International Grill and Bar to host live music
International Grill and Bar is having live music at its restaurant on Jan. 27. Rae and the Ragdolls, The Illustrated, Pull No Punches and Running Riot will perform. The cover is $5, and doors open at 5 p.m.
Bobalicious Café opens in Watkinsville
Bobalicious Café opened on Jan. 23 at 1430 Capital Ave. in Watkinsville. The restaurant’s menu features milk teas, fruity teas, smoothies and coffee.
Gusto adds pork to menu
Gusto announced on Instagram that it will be adding pork to its menu as a new protein option. It’s described as a “juicy citrus marinated pork loin,” and it is now available in all stores.