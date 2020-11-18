As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
40 Watt Club and Heirloom Café host Athens Community Fridge
Amid a confusing property battle over the Caledonia Lounge space on Clayton Street, the Athens Community Fridge has found a temporary home at 40 Watt Club, according to social media posts. The fridge — which aims to help people who are food insecure have access to fresh food — is located on 40 Watt’s Pulaski Street side. At Heirloom Café, Athens Community Fridge installed a pantry for dry goods and non-perishable donations last week. Athens Community Fridge does not take expired or opened food, leftovers, alcohol or meat.
Flying Biscuit Café to open on Prince Avenue
According to the restaurant’s webpage, Athens is getting a Flying Biscuit Café in 2021. The Atlanta-based restaurant specializes in “breakfast all day” and already has 24 locations, including some in six other states. The Flying Biscuit will be located at 1180 Prince Avenue.
Home.made offers delivery
After opening back up for take-out meals last week, Baxter Street’s home.made is back on Bulldawg Food for delivery. Home.made is open for curbside service Thursday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Remember, there’s a limited menu now.
Pub on Main launches event space
Watkinsville eatery Pub on Main announced a new, private event space on Monday. Pub on Main will be hosting its own events including pop-up menu and wine tastings, but patrons can also email the restaurant with inquiries about private events. The restaurant is part of SP2 Hospitality, which also owns The Pine, The Root, el Barrio and 11th Pin.
Tamez Barbecue changes hours
The newly-opened barbeque joint on W. Broad Street is closed Mondays now, according to a social media post on Sunday. Tamez Barbecue is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and offers a variety of smoked meat and sides.
Trappeze Pub extends hours
Over on W. Washington Street, Trappeze is open for dinner on Monday and Tuesday now. Open Monday-Sunday, there’s plenty of outdoor seating in the restaurant’s extended patio and parklet.