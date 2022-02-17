As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Akademia Brewing Company to host Wine Wednesdays
Akademia Brewing Company announced its new Wine Wednesdays. It will offer four 3-ounce wine pours and charcuterie boards to pair.
Athens Farmers Market announces opening day
The Athens Farmers Market announced its opening day on Instagram. From March 5 to Dec. 17, it will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon at Bishop Park. From April 6 to Nov. 23, it will be open Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. at the Creature Comforts brewery downtown.
Cafe Racer Coffee & Donuts incorporates price increase
Cafe Racer Coffee & Donuts announced that it will be incorporating a 5% price increase on its products. The restaurant will use the 5% increase to help provide healthcare to its entire staff. The 5% increase is clearly marked at the bottom of all receipts.
The Royal Peasant Pub closes on Sundays
Starting Feb. 20, the Royal Peasant will be closed on Sundays at 4 p.m.
Tropical Bar to open in downtown Athens
A new Latin bar and lounge, Tropical Bar, will open soon at 251 W. Clayton St. The grand opening date has not been announced yet. There will be drinks and Merengue, Bachata, Salsa and Reggaeton to dance to. It will be open Monday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.