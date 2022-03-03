As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Athens Farmers Market to open this weekend
The Athens Farmers Market will open Saturday, March 5. It will be held at Bishop Park from 8 a.m.-noon with live music, food and vendors.
Cafe Racer announces return of burger night
Cafe Racer announced on Instagram it will bring back “burger nite” on Wednesday nights, starting March 16. Hamburgers and french fries will be served from 5-8 p.m.
Georgia Beer Day in Athens
Athentic Brewing Company, Southern Brewing Company and Creature Comforts Brewing Co. will be participating in Georgia Beer Day on March 5. The celebration is meant to highlight craft beer made in Georgia. Participating breweries will be selling commemorative pint glasses with proceeds going to support the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop closes temporarily
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop will be closed Feb. 27-March 7.
Hendershots Coffee releases new cocktail menu and temporarily closes kitchen
Hendershots shared its new cocktail menu on Instagram. Three of the drinks include the “Mama Roux” (an espresso martini), the “Pretty Persuasion” (a cocktail with Fernet Branca and hot coffee) and “Gimme All Your Lav” with gin, lavender syrup and grapefruit juice. It also announced the kitchen will be temporarily closed for repairs.
Hi-Lo Lounge brings back full menu
Hi-Lo Lounge announced on Instagram it’s full menu is back as of March 1. The kitchen is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Trappeze Pub to host Beer Dinner
Trappeze Pub will host a Sycamore Brewing Beer Dinner on March 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $100 per person and include food and beverage.