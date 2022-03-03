Athentic

Beer from Athentic Brewing Company. 

 Courtesy/Athentic Brewing Company

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.

Athens Farmers Market to open this weekend

The Athens Farmers Market will open Saturday, March 5. It will be held at Bishop Park from 8 a.m.-noon with live music, food and vendors.

Cafe Racer announces return of burger night

Cafe Racer announced on Instagram it will bring back “burger nite” on Wednesday nights, starting March 16. Hamburgers and french fries will be served from 5-8 p.m.

Georgia Beer Day in Athens

Athentic Brewing Company, Southern Brewing Company and Creature Comforts Brewing Co. will be participating in Georgia Beer Day on March 5. The celebration is meant to highlight craft beer made in Georgia. Participating breweries will be selling commemorative pint glasses with proceeds going to support the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.

Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop closes temporarily

Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop will be closed Feb. 27-March 7.

Hendershots Coffee releases new cocktail menu and temporarily closes kitchen

Hendershots shared its new cocktail menu on Instagram. Three of the drinks include the “Mama Roux” (an espresso martini), the “Pretty Persuasion” (a cocktail with Fernet Branca and hot coffee) and “Gimme All Your Lav” with gin, lavender syrup and grapefruit juice. It also announced the kitchen will be temporarily closed for repairs.

Hi-Lo Lounge brings back full menu

Hi-Lo Lounge announced on Instagram it’s full menu is back as of March 1. The kitchen is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Trappeze Pub to host Beer Dinner

Trappeze Pub will host a Sycamore Brewing Beer Dinner on March 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $100 per person and include food and beverage.

Tags

Olivia is a junior journalism major at the University of Georgia. Her love for writing and sharing stories from the community led her to The Red & Black. She loves being able to highlight the people who make up the Athens community.

Recommended for you