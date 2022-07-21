Some restaurants are taking advantage of the summer months to offer refreshing dishes and treats on their limited-time menus. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news.
Athens Resonates event is back at Hendershot’s
For two years the Athens Resonates event has been postponed due to the pandemic, but now it’s back. The event will take place this Saturday, July 23, at Hendershot’s and will feature a wine and cheese tasting by Half Shepard and Savannah Distributing from 5- 7p.m., followed by performances by T. Hardy Morris, Night Palace and Well Kept, which will all be live recorded. 7-inch records of some of the live songs will be sold. The event is put on by local creative businesses who collaborate to raise money and awareness for Nuci's Space and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Athens Music Makers program. Tickets for the wine and cheese tasting and music are $50 each, and tickets for just the music are $15. All proceeds from the event go to the two non-profit organizations.
Heirloom Cafe offers new summer menu
Heirloom Cafe has a fresh menu with lunchtime offerings that include a pimento cheese plate, chase and boulevard bowl, chicken salad sandwich, catfish reuben and a BLT sandwich. Dinner choices include a cheese and charcuterie snack board, grilled okra, forager’s pie, fried chicken confit, a grass-fed burger and a BBQ pork plate.
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese storefront closed
The Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop storefront is closed, but according to its Facebook page, the owners plan on relocating later in the year. Details are yet to be announced.
Andy’s Frozen Custard summer offers
Andy’s Frozen Custard located on West Broad Street is offering some limited-time menu items until Sept. 13. Some of the items include the peach concrete, peach frozen custard sundae and peach dream concrete, which is made with fresh peaches, malt and crème caramel folded into vanilla custard. Andy’s is also offering a limited-time key lime pie concrete, which has a whole slice of key lime pie swirled into custard.