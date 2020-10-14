As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news.
Athentic Brewing Company open Mondays
The newest addition to the local beer scene announced it will be open on Mondays for service at its Park Avenue location from 5-9 p.m. The brewery is offering beer to-go and patio service, with reservations encouraged but not required. Hours are now Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m, Saturday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 2-7 p.m.
DePalma's Italian Café, East Side, opens indoor dine-in
While the downtown and Timothy Road locations of this Italian café have been open for dine-in service since June, the East Side location on Barnett Shoals Road only recently opened its indoor seating on Sept. 24. All three locations are offering limited-capacity seating. Takeout and delivery are still available.
Donna Chang’s to resume patio service
The Five Points spot will transition from a takeout-only model to patio service on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Donna Chang’s asks that patrons wear masks during all interactions with staff. There’s limited seating for diners, so staff will be able to serve drinks on nearby green spaces for those waiting for seating.
Hi-Lo Lounge offers reservations
For Georgia game days only, the Prince Avenue bar and restaurant is asking that patrons make reservations for limited indoor tables and service by calling (706) 850-8561. Hi-Lo is not allowing walk-ins on game day Saturdays — only reservations.
Opa Robby’s Market allows indoor shopping
The fresh-food market on Atlanta Highway has been offering online ordering and curbside pickup on Fridays and Saturdays. Just in time for seasonal produce like pumpkins and gourds, Opa Robby’s is allowing indoor shopping. Contact-free pickup is still available from the market’s online ordering platform.
Tamez Barbeque is on its way
Adding to the Broad Street landscape is Tamez Barbeque, which will be opening at the location formerly home to Eden’s Cafe later this month. The barbeque joint will serve “locally sourced” Texas barbeque. Eden’s closed its doors back in January.
Walker’s Coffee & Pub opens indoor seating
The downtown coffee shop and bar has opened for indoor seating. Patrons must order at the garage door on the side of the building and may sit inside only if there’s available seating among the blocked off tables, for safety purposes. Walker’s has an extensive outdoor patio with tables and booths as well.
