As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Agua Linda shifts direction
Following a positive employee COVID-19 test, Agua Linda reopened its Prince Avenue location on August 3 for counter service only. The restaurant will not offer dine-in or table service, though guests are still able to eat takeout orders on the patio. The bar menu will be reduced.
Athentic Brewing sets opening date
Athentic Brewing Company’s grand opening was delayed by COVID-19, and the new opening date has been set for August 22. The Park Avenue brewery will be open from 2-9 p.m., and after 6 p.m. the opening will become a “MASKquerade” party, according to an Instagram post. Customers are encouraged to wear their most “fancy and innovative” masks for a chance to win prizes.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co. expands
The Athens-based craft brewery has plans to open a second brewery and taproom across the country in Los Angeles in summer of 2021.
The Cafe on Lumpkin offers dine-in service
The Cafe on Lumpkin is open for dine-in service with both indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
DePalma’s closes dine-in at two locations
While the downtown DePalma’s Italian Cafe is still open for dine-in, the Timothy Road and East Side locations are currently only open for curbside pickup and delivery. Previously open for dine-in, the restaurant chain cited rising rates of COVID-19 in Athens as the reason for the change.
Seabear Oyster Bar brings back “Shrimp Club”
Seabear Oyster Bar has partnered with E.L. McIntosh and Son Seafood to bring fresh Georgia shrimp to Athens. Customers can sign up to purchase shrimp in different pound increments on a Google form. Pickup is from 12-3 p.m. on August 22.
South Kitchen + Bar looks to expand patio
On Instagram, South Kitchen + Bar announced it has applied for a parklet permit to expand patio seating outside of its East Washington Street building.
The Table Bistro offers patio seating
The Table Bistro on Baxter Street offers socially distanced patio seating and dine-in service. The restaurant is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and it is also open for dinner from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
