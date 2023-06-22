With AthFest this weekend and the summer heating up, restaurants in Athens are keeping busy, hosting pop-ups, introducing menu items and holding special offers. Check it all out in this week's restaurant roundup.
Farm Burger
During AthFest on Sunday, June 25, Farm Burger is hosting a pop-up at Creature Comforts from 1 to 6 p.m. One featured menu item includes the “Sweet Onion Slider,” a 100% grass fed beef and sweet onion patty with pasture raised bacon, spicy garlic pickles and “American luxury sauce” for $6.50. Not feeling a burger? Another item is the $5 “Local Tomato Sandwich” served on Pullman bread with Duke’s mayo and basil pesto.
Baddies Burgers
This Five Points burger joint will be an AthFest vendor at the Georgia Theatre Rooftop on Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24, from noon to 10 p.m. Additionally, it now has a limited time offer “pudding of your dreams,” an orange dreamsicle pudding available until the end of June.
Paloma Park
On Instagram, Paloma Park announced it is introducing three new menu items in the coming week. This includes a frozen spicy Red Bull margarita, a crab ceviche tostada and a quesa-birria. Moreover, it is participating in the AthFest Club Crawl after the main stage ends on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25. Wristbands are $25, available this week, or a $10 cover charge is available at the door.
Ellianos Coffee Athens
Beginning Wednesday, June 21, Ellianos Coffee Athens has a happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m. This includes a buy-one-get-one cookie deal and $1 off all frozen beverages. The deal ends on July 31.
Akademia Brewing Co.
This brewing company released two new bar-fare appetizers to its menu. The first are guacamole bites, breaded bites loaded with avocado, tomatoes, onions and jalapeño peppers. The other is smoked gouda and bacon mac and cheese bites, served with the house ranch dressing.
Trappeze Pub
This downtown eatery recently introduced two new items to its menu. For meat-lovers, it has the slow-cooked, caramelized pork ribs with its house-made barbecue sauce served with beer mac and cheese and red cabbage jalapeño slaw. For vegetarians and veggie-lovers alike, it has the chickpea vegetarian burger, a fried chickpea patty with shredded spinach, salted cucumber, fresh tomato and a spicy harissa sauce. Gluten free buns are available.
Puma Yu’s
Puma Yu’s recently added the “Puma Colada” to its cocktail menu, its spin on a tropical, summer favorite. The secret to its coconut flavor: local R&R Secret Farm’s fig leaves, according to its Instagram. The drink is also made with pineapple rinds and acid-adjusted coconut water.