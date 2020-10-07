Automatic Pizza

Automatic Pizza has quickly become a hot spot for Normaltown and Boulevard residents. When Automatic initially opened, the community rushed in so quickly to get their slice of Automatic that they ran out of dough. (Photo/Timothy DeWitt)

 Timothy DeWitt

As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news.

Automatic Pizza opens seating

Patrons can now enjoy a slice on Automatic’s picnic tables. The restaurant put out specific guidelines for its patio, including mandatory masks when engaging with staff and a request that customers bus their own tables. The Prince Avenue spot is still only offering to-go food.

Ciné gets ready to reopen

After a summer of empty theaters, the cinema house and bar will allow guests inside for private screenings next week. Reservations will be required for groups of 10 people or less. Ciné will offer a handful of films parties can choose from.

Little Italy adds outdoor tables

While the Lumpkin Street pizza joint already has an outdoor bar, patrons can now take advantage of additional tables out front.

Old Pal reopens after COVID scare

A week ago, the Normaltown bar closed its doors after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19. Old Pal announced negative tests across the board on Oct. 2 and reopened for service.

The Rook & Pawn broadens operations

The bar café has created a parklet in its front parking lot and has expanded hours for both food and drinks. Rook & Pawn now serves up food from its limited menu until 8 p.m. but will serve beers and cocktails until 10 p.m. The Clayton Street spot already announced an online ordering platform for its wide selection of board games and will prioritize indoor seating for “any gamers interrupted by inclement weather.” Masks are required indoors.

South Kitchen and Bar announces parklet

In preparation for the Georgia Bulldogs’ first home football game on Oct. 3, many local restaurants decided to expand outdoor seating in accordance with county regulations. South Kitchen and Bar launched its parklet on Oct. 2, outside its front entrance.

Trappeze Pub announces parklet

Over on Clayton Street, Trappeze Pub has also expanded outdoor seating into the parking spots out front. The restaurant recently reopened with an updated menu. Seating is available indoors as well.

Viva Argentine Cuisine expands hours

The Bottleworks restaurant is now open Fridays and Saturdays for lunch starting at noon and until 9 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. Keep in mind that Viva is still only offering curbside and delivery service, with special menu items posted on social media. Classic and reimagined Argentine dishes are also being served up Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-8 p.m. Food can be ordered from Bulldawg Food or picked up.

