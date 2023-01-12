Students are back on campus after winter break, and new Athens restaurants are welcoming them back to the Classic City.
Bar Bruno
Bar Bruno has recently entered the Five Points food scene. The restaurant is described as a wine and aperitivo-focused bar led by wine expert Greg Smolik and the team behind ZZ & Simones, according to their Instagram.
Another new addition to Five Points is Baddies Burgers, a burger joint opened by Nedza’s owners selling burgers, french fries and banana pudding. The restaurant is open during lunch and dinner, so customers can get their burger fix any time of the day.
@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge
@local. Coffee House and Study Lounge is set to open at 198 College Ave, according to their Instagram. The first location opened in Covington, GA, and this will be the second location
The Southern Brewing Company is celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs back to back National Championship wins with a new “back 2 back” IPA. It is described as light, refreshing, yet full of flavor, according to their Instagram.
Farm Burger
Farm Burger is continuing the celebration for the Georgia Bulldogs with a deal on their No. 1 sliders and Creature Comfort’s Classic City Lager. On Jan. 13 customers can get two No. 1 sliders for $6. Farm Burger will also have a deal going this weekend, Jan. 12 through Jan. 14, on Creature Comfort’s Classic City Lager, which will be an $18 bucket special, where customers can mix and match four Creature Comfort Beers.