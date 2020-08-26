As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Bear Hug Honey Company relocates
The speciality honey shop will relocate to East Clayton Street from its downtown Athens location. Bear Hug Honey Co. celebrated its third anniversary with the announcement. The store, which sells honey, skincare and other novelties, is open to the public while still offering curbside pickup for online orders.
Condor Chocolates introduces UGA-themed chocolate bar
The coffee and chocolate shop announced “Bulldog Bars” for purchase to commemorate the first day of classes on Aug. 20. The chocolate bars come in milk and dark chocolate and have the University of Georgia’s signature mascot emblazoned in the chocolate. Patrons can walk in to the Five Points shop or place online orders for pickup.
Farm to Neighborhood opens storefront
After launching the Farm to Neighborhood program back in June, Rashe Malcom of Rashe’s Cuisine has opened a brick-and-mortar for the program at 585 Vine Street. Through Farm to Neighborhood, patrons can pick up a changing weekly selection of locally grown produce, Rashe’s Roast coffee, different prepared foods and eggs from Sungate Farms. Farm to Neighborhood now accepts EBT payments as well.
Heirloom Cafe closes indefinitely
The restaurant will be closed indefinitely after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, following an announcement on the restaurant’s social media accounts. Both the outdoor and indoor spaces at the Chase Street restaurant will be “professionally sanitized,” and all employees will be tested before a reopening.
Mother Pho reopens
The Thai food restaurant on Broad Street has reopened with altered hours and a special takeout menu. Mother Pho will be open 11 a.m.-8p.m. Monday-Saturday for takeout only, although patrons can dine on the patio out front. Orders can be placed through Cosmic Delivery.
The National opens patio seating
The National has altered its hours to offer outdoor dine-in on its patio for dinner Tuesday-Thursday. Patrons will be able to dine in starting at 5 p.m. The restaurant on Hancock Avenue is still doing takeout and has a changing menu each week with international-themed selections on Wednesday nights.
Zombie sets fall hours
Zombie Coffee and Donuts will now be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Zombie’s dining room is still closed, but orders can be placed for pickup and delivery.
