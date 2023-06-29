July is officially around the corner. In preparation, restaurants around town are gearing up for July Fourth festivities and catering their menus, deals and specials toward the hot season ahead. Check it all out in this week's restaurant roundup.
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant is coming to the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to Beechwood’s Instagram. There is no set opening date yet, however, Beechwood said in its post that it hopes to open it in late 2023.
Southern Brewing Company
Thursday, June 29, Southern Brewing Company is hosting “Pride Karaoke” with a food truck from Taqueria Luna Rosa, a Mexican restaurant located in Elberton, Georgia. The menu includes quesadillas, tacos and more, according to Southern Brewing Co.’s Instagram. The event also includes pop-up shops, temporary tattoos from 3 Ravens Tattoo & Piercing and more.
@Local Coffeehouse & Study Lounge
@Local Coffeehouse & Study Lounge, located on College Avenue in downtown, is offering a new drink for the summer: the strawberry shortcake chai. This sweet drink is a chai latte made with toasted marshmallow syrup, vanilla syrup and your choice of milk, topped with strawberry cold foam and dried strawberries.
el Barrio tacos & tequila
This Five Points Mexican eatery is offering a fresh summer menu item special, going on through this Sunday, July 2. The meal includes crispy fried flounder, rice and sautéed mushrooms, a tomato and cucumber salad and a side of sweet chili aioli.
Akademia Brewing Company
From July 3-4, Akademia Brewing Company is offering deals on chicken wings for to-go orders only. First, wings are a dollar per wing. Second, you can order 12 wings and a six-pack of beer, with the choice of the Sour Frosty or Altered Minds pack, for $24. It is closing at 3 p.m. on July 4, so orders must be placed beforehand.
Square One Fish Company
Square One Fish Company released its new bar and wine menus to suit the warmer season. The seasonal sangria is a part of the featured cocktails, made with your choice of house wine, peach brandy and fresh fruit. Another, the Square-rita, is made with Herradura silver tequila, fresh lime juice, jalapeño simple syrup and Grand Marnier, complete with a cajun salt rim and also available in Square One’s current seasonal flavor for an additional dollar charge.