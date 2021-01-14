As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Big City Bread Cafe has new evening hours
The cafe on Finley Street is open on Friday nights now, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. In addition to offering specials and its lunch and brunch menus, patrons will also be able to get breakfast for dinner during evening service. Big City Bread is open for breakfast and lunch, and hours can be found here.
The Culinary Kitchen of Athens holds winter markets
Hendershot’s hosts a winter market series by The CK of Athens every Saturday from Jan. 9-March 13. The market takes place on the patio from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and features locally grown produce, art, textiles and baked goods from a variety of vendors.
At Hendershot’s, The Plate Sale will be back next week for lunch and dinner service.
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop sells beer
“New year, new license,” announced Half-Shepherd this week. In addition to artisanal cheeses and locally produced goods, the market on Prince Avenue now sells Athens brews. Half-Shepherd is also stocked with a variety of wines and sparkling water, and everything can be ordered for pick-up online.
Saucehouse BBQ remains temporarily closed
The locally owned barbecue chain will be closed until Jan. 21 according to a social media post. Saucehouse was closed during the holidays and slated to reopen on Jan. 14. For larger orders and events, Saucehouse still offers catering.
Trappeze Pub is back to normal hours
The downtown eatery is open again for seven days a week — hours can be found here. There’s still an expansive outdoor patio as well as indoor service. Trappeze also announced its delivery partnership with Bulldawg Food back in December.
West Broad Farmers Market postponed
Citing “COVID concerns,” the WBFM will postpone its in-person market for the start of its 2021 season. Patrons can keep placing pickup orders on the market’s online ordering system for 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, but orders must be placed between Sundays at 5 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m.