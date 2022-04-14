As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Classic City Eats to host One Year Luau
Classic City Eats will host its One Year Luau on April 23 starting at 6 p.m at 1290 Greensboro Highway in Watkinsville, Georgia. There will be smoked hog, low country boil, prizes and live music.
Buvez to host four-year anniversary celebration
Buvez announced that it will host its four-year anniversary celebration April 16 starting at 6 p.m. It is an outdoor event with live music featuring Hunter Morris and Blue Blood.
Independent Baking Co. releases hot cross buns
Independent Baking Co. announced that it will be selling hot cross buns on April 15 and 16 for Easter weekend. It is now accepting pre-orders and there will be some available on a first come first serve basis.
Terrapin Beer Co. to host 20th anniversary
Terrapin Beer Co. announced that it will host its 20th anniversary celebration on April 23. The celebration will be at the Terrapin taproom in Athens. There will be specialty beers, food trucks, games, live music and local vendors. Tickets are on sale now. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Terrapin brought back its 90 Shelling Scotch Ale for a limited time, available at the Athens and Atlanta taprooms.
Two Fox Farm Truck serves biscuits and coffee
Two Fox Farm Truck, a farm-to-table food truck, will be serving biscuits and coffee starting April 14 every Thursday through Saturday from 7-11 a.m in the parking lot at 6425 Jefferson Rd.