As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Andy’s Frozen Custard to host ribbon cutting ceremony
Andy’s Frozen Custard will host its opening celebration this Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2180 West Broad St. It will have a ribbon cutting ceremony and $2 one-topping sundaes, and DJ Alichia from Magic 102.1 will be in attendance. Andy’s Frozen Custard is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Athentic Brewing Company announces new hours
Athentic Brewing announced on Instagram it will no longer be open on Tuesday.
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee grand opening
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee will have its grand opening this Saturday at 10 a.m. The new coffee shop is located at 1540 Lumpkin St., and will be open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Wright family opened the coffee shop in North Carolina in 2016 and named it after their two children with Down syndrome. Its mission is to change how people see people with disabilities in the workplace. It provides employment opportunities and a community for people with disabilities.
Five and Ten introduces new cocktail menu
Five and Ten announced the release of its new specialty cocktail menu in an Instagram post. Cocktails include Pear Hug, The Green Dream, Sweet Potato Sour and more.
Hendershot’s updates hours
Hendershot’s released its new hours in an Instagram post. It is open on Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-midnight. Hendershot’s is closed on Sunday.
Taichi Bubble Tea set to open on Broad Street
Taichi Bubble Tea, a new bubble tea cafe serving bubble tea, poke bowls and ramen, is set to open soon on Broad Street in downtown Athens. It has not yet announced its opening date.