August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ is partnering with the University of Georgia Athletic Association and releasing a limited edition doughnut to gear up for the upcoming football season. The Dawgs Donut features vanilla icing on a traditional donut garnished with red sprinkles. The doughnut will debut Sept. 1 and stores in Georgia will carry it through Sept. 15 or while supplies last.
home.made
Brunch is back at home.made on Baxter Street every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The menu includes sweet and savory options like Fromage Blanc Pancakes featuring fresh peaches, custard and meringue crispies and Breakfast Hash with roasted potatoes, an egg and salsa.
Graduate Athens
Graduate Athens is back at The Foundry for an End of Summer Bash on Sept. 3. The Foundry will celebrate its grand reopening from 5-10 p.m. with a sneak peak at its new menu, games, live music and drinks
Garnish & Gather
Garnish & Gather introduced two new plant-based meal kits to their weekly menu. The meal options will be vegetarian and sometimes vegan. Starting off in this week’s rotation is Indian-Spiced Chickpea Curry and Muhammara Veggie Flatbreads.