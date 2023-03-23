This week, a new restaurant is joining the Athens community, and many restaurants are adding enticing new options to their menus. Here’s this week's restaurant roundup.
Bruxie
Bruxie, the new downtown chicken and waffles restaurant, is holding its grand opening on March 29. The menu includes a variety of fried chicken and waffle sandwiches, chicken tenders, milkshakes and more.
Baddies Burgers
Baddies Burgers recently added beer and seltzers to its menu. The Five Points burger joint is now selling Angry Orchard, Truly, Scofflaw Pog, Peach State Lite, Guinness and SweetWater 420.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ announced that it is adding breakfast tacos to its menu. The taco includes scrambled eggs, corn, white cheddar cheese, lime crema and bacon on a flour tortilla.
ZZ & Simone’s
ZZ & Simone’s is adding two new spring gelato flavors to its menu. The flavors are tarragon, a licorice flavor, and honey.
Ben & Jerry’s
Ben & Jerry’s added “Churray for Churros!”, a new ice cream flavor, to its menu, announced via Instagram. The flavor is described as buttery cinnamon ice cream with churro pieces and crunchy cinnamon swirls.