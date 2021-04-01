As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Butcher & Vine Athens has a new lunch menu
In addition to dinner and butcher counter service, Butcher & Vine in Five Points has a new lunch menu offered Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There's plenty of indoor and outdoor seating available.
Gusto! is coming to Athens
The popular chain out of metro-Atlanta announced early-stage plans for an Athens location on it’s Instagram. Gusto! serves customizable bowls and wraps with the traditional options — a base, protein, toppings, sauce and chips on the side. It’s pretty affordable at a $8-18 price point, and there’s also family meals and bulk drinks available.
Last Resort Grill has brunch again
Customers can still take advantage of Last Resort’s massive outdoor patio in downtown, and now they can get brunch while they’re at it, Friday through Sunday. As of press time, Last Resort Grill has not announced a starting date or released a new menu, but if it's anything like before, customers can expect omelettes, shrimp and grits, rancheros and sweet stuff.
Rashe’s Cuisine will be closed for two weeks
The restaurant on Vine Street will reopen on April 14. In the meantime, patrons can try Rashe Malcolm’s collaboration with Condor Chocolates in the form of two different milk and dark chocolate bars infused with Jamaican flavors. These are available at Condor while Rashe’s Cuisine is closed.