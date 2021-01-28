As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Athens Pizza moves across the street
In case you’ve been looking for Milledge Avenue’s Athens Pizza, it moved into a new location across the street to the Milledge Plaza in November. Athens Pizza is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Athentic Brewing Co. opens again
After over a week of deep cleaning, the brewery is back to normal hours. Masks are required when not seated and there's still an expansive outdoor patio. Online ordering is available, even for on-site consumption.
Butcher & Vine launches service in Five Points
The Watkinsville-based butcher shop and wine bar is finally up and running at its newest Athens location. It’s been months of planning, but Butcher & Vine is open for dine-in service and take out, Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The shop is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. those days as well. Patrons can call ahead for reservations.
Maepole to expand to Atlanta
In case you missed it, Maepole is spreading its wings all the way to downtown Atlanta. Maepole first announced the expansion in January of 2020, and it shared an update on its spot in the Summerhill neighborhood on Jan. 15. though there hasn’t been a set date for the new location’s opening yet.
The Max Canada and Uncle Ernie's Pub n’ Grub are closed
Both locations, owned by Daniel Battinelli, have been closed for more than a couple of weeks now. Max Canada seems to be permanently closed with the jury still out on Uncle Ernie’s. In fall of last year, Battinelli said in an interview with The Red & Black that due to pandemic-mandated closures and operations at limited capacity, both businesses had taken big economic hits.
Tamez Barbecue shifts hours
The restaurant announced winter hours and an additional breakfast menu this week. Tamez Barbecue is open for lunch and dinner Thursday through Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or until the meat runs out. On Monday through Saturday from 6:30-10:30 a.m., there’s a whole new breakfast burrito menu to choose from.
Winghouse Grill is opening on Prince Avenue
The former Ike & Jane location in Normaltown is being filled by Winghouse Grill, an American-style chain originally out of Hull, Georgia. Winghouse had been setting up its mobile food truck, Winghouse Express, on the Prince Avenue parking lot this past summer. There’s also a location in Watkinsville. The restaurant’s existing locations have strong reviews, but the existing multitude of chicken wing spots around town sets Winghouse up for some competition.