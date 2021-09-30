210128_SLG_Butcher&Vine

The Butcher & Vine meat and seafood display in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, Jan 28, 2021. This is the second location of Butcher & Vine that opened in Five Points on Jan. 26. (©Sofia Gratas, 2021)

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.

Butcher & Vine to celebrate second anniversary

Butcher & Vine announced it will be hosting a wine tasting on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at its Watkinsville location to celebrate the restaurant’s second anniversary. The tasting will include the pairing of five wines with fall-themed dishes. Seats are limited and reservations must be made by calling 706-705-1466 or emailing butcherandvine@gmail.com.

Paloma Park reschedules ParktoberFest

Paloma Park announced ParktoberFest will now be held on Oct. 8 and 9. The celebration will now include a four-piece German folk band performing on Oct. 8.

Dos Palmas brings back trivia night

Dos Palmas announced it will host its first trivia night on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop closed Friday-Monday

Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop announced it will be closed Friday, Oct. 1-Monday, Oct. 4. It will resume normal hours on Tuesday.

Olivia is a junior journalism major at the University of Georgia. Her love for writing and sharing stories from the community led her to The Red & Black. She loves being able to highlight the people who make up the Athens community.

