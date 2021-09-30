As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Butcher & Vine to celebrate second anniversary
Butcher & Vine announced it will be hosting a wine tasting on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at its Watkinsville location to celebrate the restaurant’s second anniversary. The tasting will include the pairing of five wines with fall-themed dishes. Seats are limited and reservations must be made by calling 706-705-1466 or emailing butcherandvine@gmail.com.
Paloma Park reschedules ParktoberFest
Paloma Park announced ParktoberFest will now be held on Oct. 8 and 9. The celebration will now include a four-piece German folk band performing on Oct. 8.
Dos Palmas brings back trivia night
Dos Palmas announced it will host its first trivia night on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop closed Friday-Monday
Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop announced it will be closed Friday, Oct. 1-Monday, Oct. 4. It will resume normal hours on Tuesday.