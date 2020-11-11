As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
1000 Faces Coffee reopens interior for ordering
While 1000 Faces is still operating on a to-go basis, the downtown coffee shop has reopened its interior for patrons to order at the counter, rather than at the door. Indoor seating is not available, and patrons are asked to wear a mask while inside the building.
Agua Linda closes indefinitely
In case you missed it, Agua Linda on Prince Avenue announced renovations back in October. Its final day of service was on Nov. 8, and the Mexican restaurant is closed indefinitely because of the large-scale renovations. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates and food truck plans on Agua Linda’s social media feeds.
Butcher & Vine to open in former LRG Provisions spot
Based in Watkinsville, Butcher & Vine is close to opening a second location in Five Points. Butcher & Vine was founded in 2019 by Justin and Jennifer Barnette through a partnership with Chops & Hops’ Andrew Wallace, and it specializes in meats, cheese, charcuterie and wine. There’s limited sandwich and salad options, too. LRG Provisions officially closed its doors in September amid a legal battle filed in August between Last Resort Grill and former employees suing for wage violations.
George's Lowcountry Table is relocating
The spot on South Lumpkin Street will be closed for the next few weeks as it moves to 420 Macon Highway, less than a mile away. Staff announced the move in September and closed about two weeks ago, planning to reopen before November ends.
Home.made to reopen for curbside service
The Baxter Street spot has been closed since May, after briefly transitioning to curbside lunch and dinner pickup starting in March. It’ll be back in business on Nov. 12 for curbside pick-up only, according to an updated website and social media posts. Patrons will be able to order online Thursday-Saturday, from 5-8 p.m. from a smaller, updated menu.
The Plate Sale to offer dinner series
The Southern pop-up has made a space for itself among Athens foodies, with Mike and Shyretha Sheats serving lunch at Hendershot’s with a menu that changes daily. The Plate Sale announced the addition of a dinner menu series to be served on Nov. 13 and 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18 only. Reservations are required for the 10 available seats at either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m., and dinner service takes place on Hendershot's patio. More information can be found here.
South Kitchen + Bar expands hours
The Southern-inspired restaurant is now open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. daily. On Saturday and Sunday, brunch starts at 10 a.m. South Kitchen offers both indoor service and outdoor service in its parklet. Online ordering is available on its website.
Steak ‘n Shake closes Broad Street location
The Steak ‘n Shake on West Broad Street, which opened in 2012, silently closed roughly two weeks ago. Citing financial troubles due to COVID-19, the Indianapolis-based chain announced in a financial statement from May that it had permanently closed 57 of its Steak ‘n Shake restaurants nationwide and sold another 11 locations. Almost across the street at the historically ill-fated 1660 W. Broad Street building, Tamez Barbecue is getting good reviews and selling out of meat.
The Lark brings wine to Prince Avenue
Local sommelier Krista Lark Slater has been working on opening her own wine shop and tasting room in the former Normaltown Avid Bookshop location. The Lark will finally open its doors to the public on Nov. 12, according to a social media announcement, after hosting a friends and family night this past weekend. Hours are noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, for now. Read more about Slater’s vision for the space in our Q&A with her.
Ted’s Most Best opens for indoor service
In addition to its expansive outdoor patio, Ted’s is now serving patrons inside its West Washington Street location. There’s limited seating, so call ahead.