As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Butcher & Vine, Athens, has limited outdoor seating
The newest addition to Five Points, Butcher and Vine, has new outdoor seating right off Milledge Avenue. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There’s also plenty of indoor seating.
Buvez has extended hours
The coffee shop on Barber Street is now open six days a week. There’s still only outdoor seating with counter service, but patrons can enjoy warmer weather on Buvez’s extensive patio from Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Frutta Bowls is open earlier
Customers can stop by for a smoothie or fruit bowl starting at 9 a.m., seven days a week. Frutta Bowls closes at 7 p.m. and online ordering is available for pick-up in addition to delivery with DoorDash.
The Grit has new hours
As of this Monday, The Grit is open until 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. There’s extensive outdoor seating even as the dining room remains closed, and delivery is available through Bulldawg Food. Starting Saturday, March 20, brunch will also be served an hour earlier at 10 a.m. Check The Grit’s social media for specials.
Home.made is closing for a month
In preparation for the summer, home.made will be closed during the month of April starting the first of the month. Other alterations will include the addition of outdoor seating and HVAC improvements, according to the home.made Instagram. The restaurant will be back in May with a take-out dinner menu.
The Traveling Hobo Cafe has online ordering
Over in Watkinsville, customers can order The Traveling Hobo’s burgers, po boys, pudding and the like in advance through a new online ordering option. The Traveling Hobo’s menu can be accessed on the Clover app — which also offers rewards — or via QR codes at the restaurant. The Traveling Hobo has been open for indoor and outdoor dine-in for months.