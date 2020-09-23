As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive restaurant guide.
3 Porch Farm expands store hours
The locally owned farm is expanding its farm store hours to be open Tuesday from 10 a.m.-6p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. It’s dahlia season, and these flowers must be pre-ordered, but 3 Porch Farm is also known for its produce and goods available at the Athens Farmers Market. The farm in Comer, Georgia, is requiring appointments from patrons interested in shopping the farm store in person.
Buvez scales back service
Located on Barber Street, this coffee shop is going back to garage-door only service. Buvez opened its indoor bar and seating earlier this summer but cited “a steady rise” in COVID-19 cases as the reason for its shift in operations. Bathrooms are no longer open to the public, limited patio seating is available and hours are staying at Thursday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-9p.m.
Figment Fermentation launches storefront
On Sept. 3, Figment Fermentation announced its new storefront concept. Located on Baxter Street, the former fermentation taproom is in the process of stocking oils and vinegars, sauces, fats, chocolates, kimchi and a variety of other locally-made products in it’s “People’s Pantry.” Figment Fermentation previously sold items only at the Athens Farmers Market. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5p.m.
LRG Provisions gets ready to close
Sister restaurant to Last Resort Grill in downtown Athens, LRG Provisions announced its final take-out menu for Sept. 22-24. The restaurant and catering business in Five Points will be closing at the end of September after being open for six years.
Magnolias Bar expands hours for football
The downtown bar expanded its hours on Saturday to open at noon. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
Pulaski Heights BBQ opens earlier
Located on Pulaski Street, the barbecue restaurant expanded its hours to open at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
Sister Louisa’s Church opens up patio space, indoor bar
The downtown bar opened its new patio space on Sept. 17. Sister Louisa’s Church closed for six months in March, but announced limited indoor capacity, new safety measures and an outdoor patio — set up in the rear parking lot — last week. The bar will be open Thursday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-midnight, and Monday-Wednesday by reservation only.
Editor's note: Sofi Gratas is an employee at Pulaski Heights BBQ.
