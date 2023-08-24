Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts on Broad Street is now open, Southern Brewing Company looks ahead at weekend full of live music and food trucks and more. Check it all out in this week’s restaurant roundup.
Big City Bread
Fresh dinner specials are happening this Friday at Big City Bread. The first special offered is the Tofu & Vegetable Sauté, made with fried tofu, sautéed vegetables and spinach over seasoned potatoes. The second special is the Big City Burger, made with an all natural beef patty, swiss cheese and mushrooms sautéed in truffle oil on toasted Kaiser bun. The third is the Big City Plate, which includes slow roasted tender beef and reduced beef au jus and red wine over a cheesy risotto. These can be enjoyed on the patio or in the dining room until 9 p.m.
Sun Cat Sweets
Sun Cat Sweets, a micro-bakery in Athens, has a new pastry box available for pickup at Figment Kombucha this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The box includes one blueberry maple scone, two strawberry cornflake cookies, one goat cheese and plum brioche bun and two mini peach cardamom hand-pies with sweet tea glaze. To order a box, you must direct message Sun Cat Sweets on Instagram, according to its Instagram. Boxes are $32, and a Venmo payment is due upon ordering. Any additional boxes will be available for purchase on Friday at Figment Kombucha, located at 1085 Baxter St.
The Old Pal
On instagram, The Old Pal announced that it is offering a new cocktail special, the Golden State Martini. This smoky and sweet drink is made with gin, green chile liqueur, lillet blanc and lime cordial.
Southern Brewing Company
Southern Brewing Company is offering a weekend filled with live music. This Friday, it is hosting The Jesse Williams Band in the taproom from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Athens musician Taylor Griffith is performing on the big stage at Wire Park from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition, the Cafe Racer Food Truck and Double Barrel Smokehouse are serving food from 5 to 9 p.m. Amidst all of the live music and good food, several preseason games will be broadcasted all weekend.
Café Racer Coffee + Donuts
Café Racer Coffee + Donuts officially opened its first Athens location, located on 2333 W. Broad St. This new drive-through restaurant known for its baked goods and burgers is offering a breakfast and lunch selection from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. This includes its signature crispy yet moist glazed potato donuts as well as nine different kinds of biscuits. Tacos, burritos and an assortment of coffee can also be found at this long-awaited spot on Broad.
home.made
Sous chef Jay Werner of home.made put together a flavor filled bowl special to elevate your lunchtime this week. The "slurp's up" features marinated rice noodles, carrots, cucumbers, peanut sauce, cilantro and grilled chicken. This sweet and spicy meal is also gluten free as well as protein and veggie packed. Try this $12 meal at home.made until this Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.