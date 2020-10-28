As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s supersized roundup of restaurant news.
Five & Ten changes its hours
The Five Points restaurant is now open on Fridays from 5-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 3-10 p.m. The full dinner menu will be available two hours earlier on Saturdays, and reservations are encouraged for both outdoor and indoor service.
Caledonia Lounge closes
According to social media posts and confirmation from Sister Louisa’s Church owner Jon McRae, the Caledonia Lounge space has been sold by owner Joseph Tatum as part of an expansion of Sister Louisa’s Church. Church is currently operating outdoor seating in the Caledonia patio in addition to the bar’s front patio on Clayton Street. This story is developing.
Marti’s at Midday celebrates 18 years
On Oct. 30, Marti’s will celebrate 18 years of operation at its Prince Avenue location with free cupcakes. The business has had to restructure after the death of founder Marti Schimmel in April, and you can read more here.
Pelican’s SnoBalls announces end of season
Pelican’s on Baxter Street will close for the winter season on Nov. 1. The franchise has locations in 14 other states and features eclectic takes on snow cones.
Stacked Sandwiches alters hours
One of the newer spots on Baxter Street serving up sandwiches is now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. From Wednesday-Sunday, it’s open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Stacked also announced a COVID-19 scare on Saturday, Oct. 23 and closed for safety purposes.
Tacuarí Sabor Latino announces new hours
The Watkinsville restaurant will be open Sunday-Wednesday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The restaurant closed between 2:30-5 p.m. to deep clean between shifts.
Tamez Barbecue opens its doors
In the former Eden’s Café location, Tamez Barbecue opened on Saturday, Oct. 23. Its hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. or until the meat sells out. Tamez’s menu features the classic options of brisket and pork, as well as pork ribs and three sides — collard greens, black eyed peas or potato chips.
