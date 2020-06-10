As Athens restaurants adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here are notable updates for this week. For daily updates, check out our comprehensive guide.
Chuck’s Fish offers dine-in service
Chuck’s Fish has opened its doors for dine-in customers with limited seating. All the seafood at this location comes from the company's wholesale market at Harbor Docks. Their menu features Gulf seafood, aged, naturally-raised beef and a sushi bar. Customers can also call 706-395-6611 to place to-go orders or make reservations to dine in on the website. The restaurant's hours are Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m and Friday-Saturday, 4-11 p.m.
Mama’s Boy Falls of Oconee location adds dine-in and patio seating
Although the original Mama's Boy Oak Street location is still only offering curbside pickup, the Falls of Oconee location is open with limited patio and dine-in seating on a first-come, first-served basis. The updated hours for both locations are Tuesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Five & Ten has reservations for private dinner
Guests can make reservations for a private six-course dinner cooked by owner and chef, Hugh Acheson. For more details and booking call 706-546-7300 or email events@fiveandten.com. Take out orders are also available for order online.
Buvez expand hours
Buvez increased its operating hours to Friday-Saturday, 8-3 p.m. and Sunday 9-10 p.m. Customers can purchase coffee, bags of coffee, sandwiches, Bloody Mary mixes, sodas, snowballs, to-go beer and wine at their pickup window.
Normal Bar reopens with patio
Normal Bar is up and operating with cocktail, beer and wine outdoor service. Service hours will be Wednesday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m.
Clocked! closes temporarily
Clocked! will not be offering takeout, delivery or patio service until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions. According to a statement on the restaurant's website, all employees are being tested for the coronavirus out of caution given that some staff participated in last week's protests. "We are proud of those on our staff who chose to march this weekend due to the death of George Floyd and the surrounding issues," the statement read.
