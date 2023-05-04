Athens restaurants are getting ready for Cinco de Mayo, Emmy Squared Pizza is open on Prince Ave. and more.
Emmy Squared Pizza
Emmy Squared Pizza’s Athens location is officially open at 199 Prince Ave., the old location of The Grit. The restaurant serves pizza, burgers, salads, sandwiches and desserts such as chocolate and banana pudding. Plant-based options are also available, such as vegan pizza and the marinated cucumber appetizer.
Four Fat Cows
Four Fat Cows announced the closure of its Athens location on its website. Though the lease at its Baxter location has expired, the ice cream shop said it hopes to reopen a new location in the near future.
El Barrio
El Barrio is hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration this Friday, May 5. There will be tacos, Mexican street corn, margaritas and more to celebrate the occasion. Additionally, it is hosting live music from Classic City Jukebox, a local Athens band, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. as well as giveaways.
Paloma Park
Paloma Park is hosting a Cinco de Mayo event on Friday, May 5. It is opening at 3 p.m. with deals including $10 grande nachos and $15 margarita and paloma pitchers. There is also going to be a Margarita Kegger from Tanteo Tequila with $5 margaritas as well as live music playing from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Punta Cana Latin Grill
Punta Cana Latin Grill is hosting a celebration for Cinco de Mayo, with deals on many popular menu items. Deals include $10 large margarita pitchers, $3 imported beer, $2 domestic beer and $2.99 Caribbean tacos.
ZZ & Simone’s
ZZ & Simone’s announced new menu items on Instagram, including a new salad, pizza and pasta dish. The summertime cucumber salad includes tomatoes, shallots and white balsamic dressing; the Delfina pizza is topped with pistachio crema, mortadella, fresh mozzarella and lemon oil; and the pasta dish is bucatini all'amatriciana with guanciale, pecorino, tomatoes and chile.
FIVE Bar
FIVE Bar announced its drink of the month on Instagram: the Sparkling Peach cocktail. This fruity drink is made with vodka, elderflower liqueur, peach liqueur, orange and soda.