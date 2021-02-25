As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Classic City Eats delays reopening
After an announcement last fall about its closure, Classic City Eats announced a further delay of its opening in its new location. The restaurant is set to reopen on Greensboro Highway in Watkinsville after its doors on Baxter Street closed for good on Nov. 21. It should be opening in April citing “a few fun things outside of our control.”
The Expat takes a break from service
Months of constantly changing operations have restaurant owners, staff and customers feeling a bit of whiplash. Last week, The Expat announced a “brief hiatus” that will include building an updated menu and preparing for spring service. The restaurant will be closed for at least a couple weeks.
Little City Diner offers breakfast again
Located in Winterville, the sister restaurant to Big City Bread Cafe is offering breakfast again from Tuesday to Friday, 8-11 a.m. The breakfast menu includes sweet and savory favorites like hotcakes and scramblers, and there’s also brunch on the weekends from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Little City Diner is doing patio service with bathrooms available to masked patrons only.
The Rook & Pawn offers memberships
According to a social media announcement, patrons can now become members of The Rook & Pawn for longer than one sitting. Monthly it costs $25 while the annual membership goes for $100, and both memberships include a customer profile and game rentals for either 31 or 365 days, respectively. Annual holders have the chance to bring along one guest. The Rook & Pawn has outdoor seating and an entire online catalog of its available games, each with a detailed description. Compared to the long-term memberships, it costs $5 for a daily game pass.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has its own app
In case you missed it, online ordering and curbside pick-up is available through Taziki’s app. The app has been around for a couple years now, but with contactless ordering still in popularity the app is worth noting. Users can view past orders, get rewards and set up an account in addition to being in direct contact with staff during the ordering process.
ZZ & Simone’s announced as the Sims’ new venture
Just to follow up on last week, Donna Chang’s owners Ryan and Shae Sims finally announced the name of their new spot. ZZ & Simone’s will have an Italian-inspired menu and be located in the new Mathis development.