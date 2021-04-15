As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Don’t forget to stay up to date on hours of operations, service options and contact information with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
Classic City Eats has new hours
The new Watkinsville location of a once local favorite opened its doors last week. Classic City Eats is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. for both takeout and dine-in. There are some new menu items — like flatbreads and sliders — but there are staples known from the former Baxter Street location, too.
Donna Chang’s is changing its name, adding hours
If you haven’t already, you can read a statement regarding the Donna Chang’s name change here. And in other news, the restaurant is now open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m.
Last Resort Grill is changing up seating
While the outdoor, open-air patio is still available for dine-in customers, the covered greenhouse structures are being put away for the season. Customers can also take advantage of indoor dining if interested.
Little Italy has new hours
While you can still grab a late-night slice, Little Italy now closes at 12:30 a.m., six days a week. It also announced that it will be closed on Sundays.
Mannaweenta is open for dine-in
Though operating on pickup orders only these past few months, Mannaweenta on Gaines School Road has opened its dining room for limited seating. The restaurant is open Mondays for dinner service only, Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 9:30 p.m. Seating is indoors, and takeout orders are still available.
The National is hosting a local pop-up and adding hours
On the first and third Mondays of every month from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., local espresso pop-up EIC Espresso will be hosted at The National in downtown. The pop-up features Atlanta-roasted Portrait Coffee — unless otherwise stated — in the form of crowd favorites like cortados and lattes. Customers can order on The National’s patio.
As for The National’s own operations, patrons can now plan on additional Monday dinner service from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Punta Cana Latin Grill is going contactless
Well, not completely. But patrons can use contactless payment options at the restaurant now, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. It's a great option for those still playing it safe against germs. Takeout and dine-in is available.
Taco Stand will take online orders
Beginning April 19, customers will be able to place online orders for pickup directly from the Taco Stand website. With many people still preferring takeout options, it’s important to understand the difference between ordering directly from merchants rather than going through third-party services.
The Terrapin Beer Co. taproom is soon up and running
Over on Newton Bridge Road, Terrapin is serving brews in its expansive tasting room once again, starting April 16. According to social media posts, the taproom and brewery will be open seven days a week with new hours once all operations are sorted. For now patrons can swing by Friday, 3-8 p.m. and weekends noon-8 p.m.