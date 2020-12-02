As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to social distancing requirements and changing state policies during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Remember: Lots of eateries will be altering operations with colder weather rolling in. Stay up to date with our comprehensive restaurant guide.
3 Porch Farm has new hours and operations
The farm in Comer, Georgia will keep its Farm Store open Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 3 Porch Farm sells locally made goods like cutlery, cards, body care and wellness products in addition to plants and produce grown on the farm. Patrons can make appointments to shop at the store within 30 minute time slots or place orders online.
Cafe Racer to switch things up in December
The donut and coffee shop on Highway 78 announced on social media that it will end regular service in preparation for changes in December and next year. It’s unclear how the cafe will be different, but the announcement ensures donuts will still be served. Cafe Racer has been operating on a curbside and socially-distant model.
Classic City Eats will be back in February
The Southern grill on Baxter Street closed on Nov. 21 in preparation for its move to Watkinsville, Georgia. Classic City Eats will reopen in February 2021 on Greensboro Highway with an expanded menu that still sticks to staples like catfish and chicken.
Flicker Theatre & Bar has a new screen
The bar has been using a parklet and part of the neighboring Clocked and Iron Factory patio. A new, portable screen gives Flicker a greater capacity for safe, outdoor movies and viewing for football games.
Terrapin Brewing Co. expands hours
While the brewery is still only operating for curbside pick-up, patrons can now get special and seasonal brews on Saturday from noon-7 p.m. Terrapin is open for curbside Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The tasting room remains closed.
South Kitchen + Bar adds lunch
The Washington Street gastropub now serves lunch on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. South Kitchen + Bar offers both indoor and outdoor service on its extended patio.
Little City Diner has new hours
Starting Dec. 1, Little City Diner in Winterville, Georgia, will be open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for lunch service. The restaurant offers outdoor patio seating and curbside pick-up, and it has new menu items like sandwiches and platters.
Molly’s Coffee Company opens limited indoor dining
Through its online reservation system, patrons can reserve indoor tables for an hour and a half at the new Macon Highway coffee spot. Molly’s is limiting indoor service to six people total, and reservations can be made for up to two people at a time. Masks, temperature checks, social distancing and online pre-ordering are required. Reservations can be placed only three days in advance.
Pelican’s SnoBalls announces re-opening
The Athens franchise of Pelican’s SnoBalls will be back in March 2021, after the harshest months of the winter season. For those craving the Baxter Street snow cones and shaved ice creations, keep an eye out on the Athens Pelican’s social media pages.