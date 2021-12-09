191212_JEB_BigCityBreadAthensHolidayMarket_0005.jpg

People shop at craft vendors at the Athens Holiday Market at Big City Bread Cafe in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Photo/Jason Born)

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.

Rashe’s Cuisine restaurant temporarily closed

Rashe’s Cuisine will be closed from Dec. 8, 2021-Jan. 31, 2022. The food truck will reopen in 2022 as well.

Sun Cat Sweets on hiatus

Sun Cat Sweets announced on Instagram it will be closed indefinitely starting Dec. 24.

The Pine Bar open for graduation lunch

The Pine Bar is accepting reservations for its pop-up graduation lunch on Friday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chuck’s Fish open for graduation lunch

Chuck’s Fish is also accepting reservations for graduation lunch on Friday, Dec. 17.

Saucehouse Bar to host industry and local nights

The bar at Saucehouse BBQ announced it will have industry and local night every Sunday from 8-10 p.m.

More holiday markets

Big City Bread Cafe will have a holiday market Dec. 9 and 10 from 5-9 p.m.

Beechwood Holiday Market’s final holiday markets will be Friday, Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m.

Indie South will host the Holiday Hooray market on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It will be in the athletic field at Bishop Park with food trucks, music and handmade vendors.

Tags

Olivia is a junior journalism major at the University of Georgia. Her love for writing and sharing stories from the community led her to The Red & Black. She loves being able to highlight the people who make up the Athens community.

Recommended for you