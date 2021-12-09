As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Rashe’s Cuisine restaurant temporarily closed
Rashe’s Cuisine will be closed from Dec. 8, 2021-Jan. 31, 2022. The food truck will reopen in 2022 as well.
Sun Cat Sweets on hiatus
Sun Cat Sweets announced on Instagram it will be closed indefinitely starting Dec. 24.
The Pine Bar open for graduation lunch
The Pine Bar is accepting reservations for its pop-up graduation lunch on Friday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Chuck’s Fish open for graduation lunch
Chuck’s Fish is also accepting reservations for graduation lunch on Friday, Dec. 17.
Saucehouse Bar to host industry and local nights
The bar at Saucehouse BBQ announced it will have industry and local night every Sunday from 8-10 p.m.
More holiday markets
Big City Bread Cafe will have a holiday market Dec. 9 and 10 from 5-9 p.m.
Beechwood Holiday Market’s final holiday markets will be Friday, Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m.
Indie South will host the Holiday Hooray market on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It will be in the athletic field at Bishop Park with food trucks, music and handmade vendors.