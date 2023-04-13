Spring is here and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Condor Chocolates
Condor Chocolates added new truffles to the menu. Mayan, passion fruit and earl grey caramel are leaving the menu, being replaced by guava tajin, rosemary lemon and coffee caramel. Guava tajin is described as guava pâte de fruit topped with a dark chocolate ganache, spiced with tajin and cayenne and painted pink and green with cocoa butter. Rosemary lemon is a dark chocolate ganache steeped with fresh rosemary and lemon, decorated with a lemon design. Coffee caramel is a dome shaped truffle filled with house made salted caramel and Choco Coffee beans, painted in black and white cocoa butter.
Choco Pronto
Choco Pronto announced on Instagram that customers can now dine inside the coffee shop, a change from the previous “to-go only” style it was known for.
Paloma Park
Paloma Park has a new weekday date night deal. When couples order one smaller plate, two bigger plates and a dessert, they will receive 20% off each of those items.
South Kitchen + Bar
South Kitchen + Bar announced a new menu item on Instagram, the Cheshire pork tenderloin. It is served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, peach chutney and a lemon thyme butter.
@Local. Coffeehouse & Lounge
@Local. Coffeehouse & Lounge added two new refreshing mocktails on its menu for the upcoming warm weather. The new drinks include the prickly pear blended margarita mocktail and the strawberry daiquiri mocktail.
Fully Loaded Pizza Kitchen
Fully Loaded announced new brews for the spring season on Instagram. The menu now features Silver Bluff Brewing Company’s Mexican Lager, Terrapin Beer Co.’s Watermelon Gose, Atlanta Hard Cider Co.’s Peach craft cider, Three Taverns Brewery’s Saporous sour ale and Gate City Brewing Co’s Hey Bud Italian Pilsner & Parti Starter tart fruit ale.